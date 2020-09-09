LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard Are Going to Tear Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith Apart
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 09 2020
LeBron James is having his usual excellent playoffs run, averaging 27.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. The Lakers won their first round series against the extremely dangerous Portland Trail Blazers, 4-1, and have a 2-1 lead over the Houston Rockets.
Kawhi Leonard is also playing well, averaging 29/9/5 on lower shooting percentages, and is also on a team with a 2-1 series lead. And if you thought Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith were going to wait a few more days until the Clippers and Lakers were officially set to face off in the Western Conference Finals before they started talking about how Kawhi rules and LeBron drools, well you're nuts.
To paraphrase Yoda, "Forgot about funny anonymous source telling Stephen A. that story about Kawhi telling him to tell LeBron to guard Kawhi, I did." There is just so much going on with these two and the Kawhi-LeBron rivalry. Especially the continued obsession about the teams playing in the same building and what that means metaphorically. Of course, 22 of the teams played in the same Orlando bubble for the last two months, so I'm not sure what message all these guys were trying to send to Evan Fournier.
Just prepare yourselves because it is going to be hot take central when the Lakers and Clippers meet next week. It's a good thing these guys are all remote because it is going to get heated.