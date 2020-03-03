LaVar Ball: The Pelicans Will Beat the Lakers in the Playoffs and LiAngelo Will Lead the NBA in Scoring
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 03 2020
Lavar Ball was on Undisputed this morning and he turned back the clock giving viewers a vintage, insane LaVar Ball performance full of the most outlandish claims you can imagine. It's like it was 2017 again. He had Skip and Shannon reeling. With good reason.
LaVar predicted that not only would the Pelicans sneak into the playoffs and take the eight seed, but they would beat the Los Angeles Lakers. Why? Because no one has ever seen Playoff Lonzo. Or Lonzo in revenge mode. To Lonzo's credit, he had 19 points, nine assists and nine rebounds in the Pelicans' loss to the Lakers over the weekend. Should be quite a show when he actually switches gears.
As if the New York Knicks don't have enough problems, LaVar seems to have set his sights on Madison Square Garden as the future home of his youngest son, LaMelo Ball. If anyone has the ability to drive James Dolan away from the Knicks, it's LaVar.
Of course, the pièce de résistance was when he guaranteed that LiAngelo Ball, his middle son, would lead the NBA in scoring by his third year in the league. This will be hard to disprove because Gelo, who was most recently a practice player for the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League, is unlikely to have one year in the league.
Oh, this also happened. Welcome home, LaVar.