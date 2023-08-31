Roundup: Latest On Hurricane Idalia; Messi, Inter Miami No Longer Perfect; Joe Burrow Returns to Practice
Latest updates on Hurricane Idalia ... Thousands in Florida remain without power ... Donald Trump overstated his net worth by $2.2 billion ... Stock futures largely flat after fourth winning day in a row ... Mitch McConnell froze again during a press conference ... Rudy Giuliani suffered a devastating legal loss ... Russia and Ukraine fire dueling aerial assaults ... China's economy shows more signs of weakness ... "John Wick" director on his "Highlander" reboot ... The Venice Film Festival has begun ... Nebraska women's volleyball sets world record with 92,003 in attendance ... Latest NFL cuts and claims ... Messi's perfect streak with Inter Miami ended ... Joe Burrow returned to practice with the Bengals ...
