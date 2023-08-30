Ryan Clark to Host 'Inside the NFL', Channing Crowder, Jay Cutler, Chad Johnson and Chris Long Joining as Analysts
By Kyle Koster
Ryan Clark has been named host of Inside the NFL, The Big Lead has learned. He will be joined by Channing Crowder, Jay Cutler, Chad Johnson and Chris Long as as analysts when the long-running show makes its season debut on Sept. 5 on The CW.
"We are thrilled to welcome Ryan, Channing, Jay, Chad and Chris to The CW family as we prepare Inside the NFL for its broadcast television debut,” said Dennis Miller, president of The CW Network. “Not only do they all possess a deep understanding, knowledge and passion for the game, but they also bring a unique sense of humor and fun to the table. Plus, they are not afraid to voice their opinions on any topic. This season of Inside the NFL will be a must-watch for all football fans."
The show, which debuted on HBO back in 1977 and ran for 31 years before moving to Showtime and then moving to Paramount+ the past two seasons, has a great quiver in its bow thanks to its access to NFL Films footage. Competition for eyeballs is stronger than ever but this new cast has an impressive amount of previous and current media experience and some dynamic personalities.
A new beginning to keep an eye on.