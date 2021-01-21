Roundup: Larry Scott and the Pac-12 Break Up; Patrick Mahomes Practices; Joe Biden's Inauguration
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 21, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
Joe Biden had a heck of an inauguration ... he wasn't in his office for long on Wednesday, but when he was he was undoing a lot of Donald Trump's work ... Trump revoked his own order on the way out the door so former White House staff can again become lobbyists ... Biden's middle name is Robinette ... Trump did end up leaving a letter for Biden ... three members of the National Guard died in a helicopter crash in New York ... Joe Exotic didn't get his pardon ... Saved By the Bell has been renewed on Peacock ... Twitter wondered if Bill Clinton fell asleep during the inauguration ... Kamala Harris and Jill Biden both wore up and coming designers to the inauguration ... congrats the New York to the one Trump supporter who showed up at the NY Capitol yesterday ...
The Pac-12 has parted ways with Larry Scott [Sports Business Daily]
Mike Evans thinks Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback ever. Who would have thunk it? [NESN]
Doug Pederson will probably take the year off from coaching. [Philadelphia Inquirer]
Drew Brees' wife says he played the season with a torn rotator cuff. [Yahoo!]
Patrick Mahomes had a limited practice, but is still in the concussion protocol. [ESPN]
Craig Carton is feuding with Jeff Passan and ESPN about how they handled the Jared Porter story. [NJ.com]
The Washington Capitals are in trouble over COVID protocols and facing $100,000 in fines. [ESPN]
While this is funny it is not a real invasive species you'll have to worry about. [Know Your Meme]
There's a reboot / remake / re-something of Wrong Turn.
Yesterday felt enormous and hopeful. Hopefully, two or three years from now, the enormity of the day remains because it will mean things are better for everyone.