Larry David Reacting to LeBron James Reacting to a Call is the Best of Lakers' Basketball
The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting a closeout game for the first time in 11 years and the celebrities are out in masse. Jack Nicholson was courtside for the first time since October 2021. Flea, Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine, Adele, and Kyrie Irving were among the celebrities in attendance. As was Larry David. And LD did not disappoint. He started the evening by pushing Jim Gray to the side so he could greet Jack.
Then he took his courtside seat and presumably ranted about something.
And eventually, he found himself in the background of the game. Highlighted by David reacting to LeBron James reacting to a call.
All basketball games should heavily feature Larry David going forward. Let him explain the replay reviews. Anything.