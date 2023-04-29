Jack Nicholson Makes Triumphant Return Courtside Seat for Game 6 of Lakers - Grizzlies
Jack Nicholson is courtside for Game 6 of the Los Angeles Lakers first round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. It is apparently the first time the legendary actor and longtime courtside fixture has been at a Lakers game since opening night of the 2021-2022 season.
If you needed any indication how big this game is for the Lakers, there it is. The Lakers haven't hosted a postseason closeout game since May 12, 2012 when they beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 7. Kobe Bryant had 17 points and eight assists.
Anyway, it's great to see Nicholson back courtside at a Lakers game. LeBron James made sure to pay his respects before the game. As did Larry David and Jim Gray.
What a comeback for Nicholson. Two weeks ago paparazzi photographed him, days before he turned 86, stepping onto his balcony, wearing a t-shirt and some sweatpants. The Daily Mail said he looked "disheveled" and FOX News said he was "unrecognizable." Hopefully, back in his seat they'll recognize him now.