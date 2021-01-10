Lamar Jackson Had an NSFW Question For the Haters After Scoring on a Long Touchdown Run
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 10, 2021, 2:20 PM EST
Lamar Jackson had a slow start on Sunday as the Tennessee Titans jumped out to a 10-0 lead over the Baltimore Ravens and Jackson threw an interception. Finally, late in the second quarter on third-and-9 from the Titans' 48-yard line, Jackson broke through, scoring on an astounding 48-yard scramble.
Jackson stepped up in the pocket and took off, avoiding multiple defenders and diving over the pylon to tie the game. It was an electric run and a great example of why he's an MVP.
Jackson, understandably fired up after the touchdown, had an NSFW question for the haters who had been questioning the first quarterback to run for 1,000 yards in a season twice.
He's not wrong.