Lamar Jackson Threw His Helmet After a Fourth Quarter Interception in the AFC Championship Game
Lamar Jackson threw his helmet on the sideline after he threw a fourth quarter interception in the AFC Championship Game. With the Kansas City Chiefs leading 17-7 the Ravens were marching down the field for what would have been a touchdown or field goal to make it a one possession game. Instead, Jackson threw the ball into triple coverage and it was intercepted by Deon Bush.
This is likely the back-breaking turnover that will end the Ravens' season. Jackson was starting to put together a decent stat line on that drive as he got up to 246 yards in the game before throwing the ball away.
In order for the Chiefs to get that interception officials ignored what looked like a lot of contact by Chiefs' defenders on Isaiah Likely in the end zone. But no flag was thrown and the likely NFL MVP will take some of the blame away from Zay Flowers if the Ravens can't come back.
Here's Jackson on the bench reacting to the replay:
That can't be a great feeling.