Kyrie Irving Went on a Twitter Rant About the Media
By Stephen Douglas
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets were recently swept out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. You might have heard about it. You can tell that Kyrie Irving has because this morning he took to Twitter to complain about the media, whose job is to "control public perception."
Irving then clarified that he sends shots at puppet masters, but seems to describe media as puppets.
In Irving's mind it's the media sparking controversy and not the controversial things he does. Or he's just trying to deflect so people might stop criticizing him for things like poor play or screwing his team by not getting vaccinated. It's just another thing that Kyrie Irving the manager to consider this offseason.