Kyrie Irving Posts Picture From 'The Matrix' On Instagram, Possibly From Inside The Matrix?
Kyrie Irving posted something new on Instagram this morning. This time it was simply a picture of Morpheus from The Matrix. It was the second post in days that featured an image and no caption. On Thursday he posted black symbol on a white background. Who knows what that means because Kyrie didn't actually use his voice to voice what it actually meant, but an image from The Matrix? Well, this is clearly viral marketing for The Matrix Resurrections which will hit HBO Max in December. Well played, Warner Bros. Well played indeed.
Conviniently, the movie's official Twitter account tweeted about a red pill and a blue pill on the same day Kyrie dropped the double-triangle. Kind of makes you wonder how far down the rabbit hole this all goes.
Meanwhile, in the "real world" Irving's former team, the Brooklyn Nets, is 4-3 on the season. Kevin Durant, who was supposed to be his teammate this season, has shown some signs of frustration lately. On Sunday night he elbowed an opponent and got kicked out of a game. On Friday night he threw a ball into the stands and got a technical foul along with a hefty fine.
It's surprising that Durant isn't being lifted up by his former teammate's cryptic social media posts... er, his "greater fight." Again, this is what Shams Charania wrote in The Athletic three weeks ago:
“Multiple sources with direct knowledge of Irving’s decision have told The Athletic that Irving is not anti-vaccine and that his stance is that he is upset that people are losing their jobs due to vaccine mandates. It’s a stance that Irving has explained to close teammates. To him, this is about a grander fight than the one on the court and Irving is challenging a perceived control of society and people’s livelihood, according to sources with knowledge of Irving’s mindset. It is a decision that he believes he is capable to make given his current life dynamics. “Kyrie wants to be a voice for the voiceless,” one source said.”
Since that report, Kyrie has done one Instagram Live stream where he said he wasn't retiring and failed to communicate anything of substance and posted twice on Instagram. Unless we need to take a different color pill to hear the voiceless, they don't sound any louder than they did before Kyrie decided to skip the basketball season.