Kyle Shanahan Basically Ruined a Vacation Obsessing Over Matthew Stafford
Peter Schrager of the NFL Network appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today. Schrager and Sean McVay recently spoke with San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on the Flying Coach podcast and it turns out Shanahan decided he wanted to trade for Matthew Stafford right before the Los Angeles Rams stepped in and acquired the longtime Detroit Lions quarterback. Here's Schrager telling that story on McAfee.
All the names that were involved in this story and not a single person from the AFC was there. Do the conferences split up Cabo to maintain a competitive balance or something?
And once in Cabo, who was at the better hotel? Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay, Andrew Whitworth, Drew Brees and Sean Payton or Kyle Shanahan? Could the entire balance of power in the NFC have actually swung based on which hotel spa Kelly Stafford prefered?
You almost feel bad for Shanahan here, but if he was watching film in a Cabo hotel room in the hours before the Stafford trade trying to decide if he liked him as a player or not, well, that's his own fault. Stafford has been in the league for a decade. He threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns against the 49ers in 2018.
Matt Stafford has been the Lions starting quarterback since 2009. Bad quarterbacks don't get to start for one team indefinitely. You know how you know Stafford is good? After the Lions got him with the first overall pick in 2009, they didn't draft another quarterback until they took Jake Rudock and Brad Kaaya in the sixth rounds in 2016 and 2017. Never once did they draft or sign someone to compete for the starting job. How much tape did Shanahan really need to see?
And maybe the most impressive part of this whole thing is that even after trading up to the third pick to take Tray Lance, Shanahan found another way to tell Jimmy G that he prefered another quarterback to him. Hasn't he been through enough?