Kyle Shanahan Shows Off Arm With Cross-Street Toss

Liam McKeone
Jul 5, 2021, 10:43 AM EDT
Kyle Shanahan and Joe Staley
Kyle Shanahan was hanging out with former San Francisco 49ers great Joe Staley for the Fourth of July yesterday. He decided to show off his arm by tossing a football from one deck to another across a street.

Staley claims he threw it into a pizza oven. Given the lack of a good camera angle, it's unclear if it's just a metaphor like dropping it in the bucket or other ways to describe a picture-perfect throw. But from everyone's reaction it seems like he actually did get it into a small space, perhaps even a pizza oven.

The elation after the fact may be attributed to the fact that Staley was wrong and Shanahan did not, in fact, hit a kid in the process of throwing the ball.

Despite his acumen as a playcaller and QB whisperer, Shanahan was actually a receiver at the University of Texas before entering the coaching ranks. Clearly there was some untapped potential there. Jimmy Garoppolo should be looking over his shoulder!

