Kyle Korver Gives In-Depth Explanation of Why Bucks Decided to Sit Out Playoff Game Against Magic
By Liam McKeone | Oct 27, 2020, 9:53 AM EDT
The NBA bubble in Orlando will be remembered for the remarkable feat of human engineering that it was. It will also be remembered for the social-justice impact of those who entered the bubble. From start to finish, the league's players and personnel used their platform to promote societal reform and call for justice for those marginalized in our country.
The strongest of those statements came from the Milwaukee Bucks, who turned every head in America when they decided to protest a playoff game against the Orlando Magic in the minutes leading up to tip-off. It came in the days after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the riots that followed after the shooting of yet another unarmed black man by police. It sparked a movement that spanned sports as other NBA squads, along with MLB and NHL teams, got behind them and didn't play as a statement against police brutality in America. After notifying the NBA they didn't plan to play and spending several hours in the locker room, the Bucks made a statement to media explaining why they did not play and the specific reforms they asked of Josh Kaul, the Wisconsin Attorney General.
Kyle Korver discussed the situation during a Q&A panel at his alma mater, Creighton University. He gave a first-person, in-depth account of exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the game and the emotions present in that locker room that led to the monumental decision to sit out a playoff game. It's the first time we've heard someone who was in the room give such a detailed explanation.
It was a moment that will go down in history. To hear a first-hand account of the sequence of events is powerful. Hopefully, it will be remembered as one of the pivotal moments in the country's history that sparked a wave of change for the better.