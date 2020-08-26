Milwaukee Bucks Players Issue a Powerful Statement Following Playoff Game Boycott
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 26 2020
The Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play their playoff contest against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, a move that sparked five other teams to join them. The Bucks opted out of their game as a protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the weekend. A few hours after that decision, the Bucks made a statement as a team.
Here's video of what they had to say:
That's a powerful statement. Despite months of protests and discussions, the players feel like no progress has been made so they feel they can't focus on basketball right now. They issued that statement truly as a team, standing together and united. Some things are bigger than basketball.
George Hill took center stage in reading that statement and he has been vocal about social and racial injustice for a long time. On Monday, Hill claimed coming to the bubble was a mistake for NBA players because it took momentum away from making actual change.
It's clear that today, many of the league's players agree with that sentiment.