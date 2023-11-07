Kim Mulkey Wore This Casino Themed Outfit to Lose LSU's Season-Opener in Vegas
The LSU Tigers began their title defense with a loss to Colorado on Monday night at the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas. Since the game was in Vegas, Kim Mulkey took a big gamble on her outfit, opting for a matching sequined jacket and pants bedazzled in various gambling imagery.
If you're going to start the season by losing your number one ranking then that's the outfit to do it in. Mulkey is well-known for her bold fashion choices, but most of them are backed up with wins.
Colorado won, 92-78, thanks to 27 from Frida Formann and 24 from Aaronette Vonleh. Meanwhile, Angel Reese was held to 15 points on 15 to go along with 12 rebounds. The good news is that LSU's next game will be against Queens University, who just lost to Ole Miss by 47. We can't wait to see what Mulkey pays tribute to with her outfit for that game. Something with fewer dice and horseshoes seems appropriate.
Last year LSU started the season ranked 16th in the nation and won their first 23 games of the year. They finished the year 34-2.