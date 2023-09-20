Roundup: Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. Dating; Blake Snell Dominates; Damian Lillard Takes Shot at Kevin Durant
Joe Biden addressed the United Nations ... After spike, COVID leveling off in some areas ... Kevin McCarthy is facing backlash from his own party ... Dow closes 100 points lower ahead of Fed rate decision ... The U.S. and Saudis continue defense pact negotiations ... Inside the rush to sell cheaper imitations of Ozempic ... DOJ investigating Elon Musk perks at Tesla going back years ... Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are dating ... Leonardo DiCaprio on Hollywood's past depictions of Native Americans ... Vanna White extends "Wheel of Fortune" contract ... Max is adding a sports tier ... Shohei Ohtani had elbow surgery ... Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens died at 66 ... Damian Lillard takes shot at Kevin Durant for joining Warriors ... Blake Snell was electric Tuesday night ... Kareem Hunt visits Browns with Nick Chubb out ... Giants haven't ruled Saquon Barkley out yet ...
