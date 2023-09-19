Early Returns Suggest Deion Sanders is a College Football Ratings Monster

🔥 @CUBuffsFootball's comeback thriller registers 𝟗.𝟑 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐕𝐈𝐄𝐖𝐄𝐑𝐒



🏈ESPN’s 5th most-watched CFB game on record

🏈Shatters previous ESPN late prime window viewership high

🏈@ESPNCFB's most-streamed regular season game of all time pic.twitter.com/his917lb0F