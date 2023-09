Early Returns Suggest Deion Sanders is a College Football Ratings Monster

πŸ”₯ @CUBuffsFootball's comeback thriller registers πŸ—.πŸ‘ πŒπˆπ‹π‹πˆπŽπ π•πˆπ„π–π„π‘π’



🏈ESPN’s 5th most-watched CFB game on record

🏈Shatters previous ESPN late prime window viewership high

🏈@ESPNCFB's most-streamed regular season game of all time pic.twitter.com/his917lb0F