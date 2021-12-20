Kieran Culkin, Who Plays Roman Roy in 'Succession,' Was Also in 'Home Alone'
Succession wrapped up its third season last week, but Kieran Culkin was back on television last night voicing the intro to Sunday Night Football. Between Succession, Saturday Night Live and SNF, Culkin has been on television a lot this holiday season. Of course, he's on television a lot every holiday season because he was in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.
This is not news and this is not new. The first Home Alone came out in 1990 and I feel like "the kid who plays Fuller is actually Macaulay Culkin's brother in real life" did not take long to become a favorite factoid for people to bring up whenever a group got together to watch the movie. Even so, if you Google Kieran Culkin right now one of the top results is this Snopes article about Culkin being Culkin's younger brother. That was somehow inspired by this tweet which as of Sunday night only had a handful of likes and retweets.
It's true. Macaulay Culkin's brother Kieran Culkin played Fuller in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. But you know what? His career didn't stop there. And he eventually ended up playing Roman Roy on Succession.
Can you imagine that sweet little boy turning into Roman Roy? I guess if you keep drinking Pepsi instead of Coca-Cola and keep wetting the bed eventually someone will lock you in a cage. Yeah, that origin story probably does make sense.
So yeah, Roman Roy was Fuller and Moira Rose was Kevin's mom. What a blessed family.