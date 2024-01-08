Kieran Culkin Tells Pedro Pascal to 'Suck It' After Winning Golden Globe
The win we were all waiting for happened Sunday night and it didn't involve the NFL. Kieran Culkin won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama for his work in the final season of Succession. After winning, Culkin had a message for fellow nominee Pedro Pascal.
After he got his shiny golden trophy he looked into the crowd and said, "Suck it, Pedro, sorry." Then held up the statue and said, "Mine."
Watch:
Pascal was the other presumed favorite in the category for his work in HBO's The Last of Us.
Obviously Culkin was kidding, and Pascal died laughing at the comment, then fake cried. That's two of the Internet's favorite celebrities having a moment on live TV. It threw social media into a frenzy.
Culkin's work on Succession was fantastic this season. He was acting circles around the rest of the incredibly talented cast.