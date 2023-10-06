Khalil Herbert Nearly Got Injured Trying to Catch a Pass From Justin Fields
Khalil Herbert suffered a knee injury during the Chicago Bears Thursday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders. Herbert's leg got caught underneath him as he turned back to try and catch an underthrow pass from Justin Fields. Herbert was able to walk off the field on his own.
From his initial reaction and what it looked on replay, it's a miracle he didn't blow out his knee. But he was back on the sideline jogging just a few minutes later and looked ready to return to the game. Incredible.
Herbert was the Bears' leading rusher coming into the game with 196 yards on 41 carries and got off to a great start with 9 carries for 76 yards against the Commanders. Plus, the Bears do not have many healthy running backs. This would have been a devastating loss for a team that's already 0-4.
UPDATE: Herbert returned for one play and immediately went to the ground because he couldn't make a cut. He jogged off the field with a limp. He remained involved on the sideline the rest of the game.