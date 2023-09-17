Justin Fields Took Two of the Worst Sacks of the Season on One Drive
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense appeared to have something going in the second quarter of the second week of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After starting on their own 20-yard line Chicago marched down the field and had a first down on the Bucs' 24. That's when Justin Fields turned back into a proverbial pumpkin, perhaps inspired by the Bears alternate uniforms.
Fields was sacked twice in three plays despite what was a pretty clean pocket. First Fields dropped straight back, missed a couple receivers and then ran up the middle as the line collapsed in on him. The view from behind the play is especially damning as he had multiple receivers open. On the next play he threw a bad pass behind the line to Khalil Herbert, who had a blocker. And finally, on third down he dropped way back and had to no clue that Cam Gill was right behind him. Gill stripped Fields as he sacked him.
The three plays in a row show a disturbing lack of pocket presence, which probably negates his one rushing touchdown in the first half. Fields finished the first half completing six of 10 pass attempts for 95 yards.