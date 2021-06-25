Kevin Durant Is Still Going at it on Twitter
Kevin Durant has been really active on Twitter since the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated from the NBA playoffs. But he's not engaging in enjoyable banter with friends and fans, he's answering grievances left and right. While it's fun to watch, it's also not a great look.
On Thursday, Durant got into a high-profile sniping match with Scottie Pippen after the latter's interview in GQ. On Friday, he took aim at ESPN NBA reporter Jackie MacMullan:
And he continued when people came to MacMullan's defense:
I don't really understand what Durant is doing here. What does he gain by going at Pippen like he did on Thursday:
Again, I don't understand the benefit for Durant to be trolling on social media. But this is who he is and who he has always been. His online persona does not suffer any perceived slight without firing back.