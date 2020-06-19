Kendrick Perkins Gives Emotional Response to Kevin Durant on 'First Take'
By Liam McKeone | Jun 19 2020
Kendrick Perkins squaring off against Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in a war of words was not on my June bingo card, but here we are. Perkins has taken Irving to task over the last week after news leaked Irving was the loudest voice among a contingent of players who believed the NBA should reconsider whether or not to resume the season in the midst of the civil unrest across the country. Durant responded to Perkins by calling him a sellout and also retweeting a random video of Perkins air-balling a shot.
Perkins went on First Take this morning to speak on the matter. For those who expected fighting words and a fiery demeanor, you will be disappointed. Perkins was clearly upset Durant would say that about him, and instead of firing back, said that he was at the forefront of the media for calling out owners who hadn't spoken out after the murder of George Floyd. He also reminded Durant of the times they've gone through as teammates and that his kids still love Durant.
"Let me remind you something: the same sellout that's sitting right here, I remember this day like it was yesterday. May 8, 2011. Mother's Day. You and I. Memphis, Tennessee. Going through personal problems. And guess what? You came to my room. We vented. We cried together. We cried some more, vented some more. We didn't leave that room until we confided in each other... So, KD, for you to call your brother a sellout, man, hey. Come on, dog. You know what my love is and my heart is for you," Perkins said. "By the way, my wife, Vanessa Perkins, your sister, who you used to call and she used to make them plate oxtails with that good macaroni and cheese and cornbread, she still got love for you today. You remember coming to my house, my oldest two sons, you used to walk through the door... they used to say 'Hey, Uncle KD' and you used to play fight with them? They still got love for you today. By the way, that same sell out, that brother that's sitting right here, on this ESPN platform talking to you today? I still love you to this day, my brother. And I'mma leave it at that."
Seems like Perkins and Durant have some things to hash out, huh? Maybe this kind of response appealing to Durant's emotional side will result in the pair working this out outside of the public realm. Maybe not. Real basketball can't come soon enough, man.