Roundup: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Reunion; Boris Johnson Clings to Power; Baker Mayfield Traded

.Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker back together? ... Amazon and GrubHub cook up a tasty partnership ... NYPD blocked off 'VIP' viewing sites for friends, family during July 4th fireworks ... The 25 safest U.S. cities ... New Nintendo Switch Pro console announcement looks likely to be soon ... Boris Johnson vows to go on as Prime Minister amid resignations ... Carols Santana collapsed on stage during a Michigan performance ... New information in Tampa Bay dog shooting reveals disturbing behavior by officers ... Kate Bush and Big Boi are teaming up ... Eric Holder found guilty of murdering Nipsey Hustle ... Stocks were up on Wednesday ... Officer missed chance to shoot Uvalde gunman ... A "Stranger Things" spinoff in the works ... Browns finally traded Baker Mayfield ... NHL's 2022-23 schedule released ... Rafael Nadal to the semis of Wimbledon after five-set war ... Chet Holmgren bullied by Kenny Lofton Jr. ...
Every baseball game is an opportunity to see something new.
Tremendous news.
The first trailer for Amsterdam is out.
Kevin Durant is producing a documentary, and this is the first trailer.
The Woman King trailer has everybody excited.
Metallica -- "Master of Puppets"