Roundup: Kendall Jenner Seems Fine; Avalanche Win Stanley Cup; Ole Miss Wins College World Series
Kendall Jenner seems fine after Devin Booker breakup ... Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup ... Here's why air travel is a disaster ... Costco sued over alleged inhumane treatment of chickens ... A guy brought a homemade flamethrower to a protest ... Donald Trump paid his own companies more than a million dollars in donor cash ... Green Day's Bill Joe Armstrong says he's renouncing his American citizenship ... Crypto restaurant no longer taking crypto ... Representative Mary Miller calls Roe v. Wade being overturned a "historic victory for white life" ... Dave Grohl returned to stage for a special appearance with Paul McCartney ... Bam Margera has disappeared from rehab ... There might be a guy in LA with a jetpack flying thousands of feet in the air ... Xander Schauffele wins Travelers Championship ... Ole Miss won the College World Series ... Deshaun Watson's NFL disciplinary hearing to begin Tuesday ...
On Draymond Green and his podcast [Bloomberg]
Carl Nassib matching up to $100,000 in donations to the Trevor Project this month [Sports Illustrated]
Bryce Harper is out indefinitely with a broken thumb [ESPN]
Five-star guard Robert Dillingham brings flair to Kentucky [The Athletic]
Serena Williams' comeback takes center stage at Wimbledon [Yahoo Sports]
Breaking down the crazy Angels-Mariners brawl [The Big Lead]
Highlights from Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Rolling into Monday like...
Oliva Rodrigo dedicated the song "F--k You" to the Supreme Court and invited Lily Allen on stage to perform with her on Saturday.
Rudy Giuliani is in the news again...
Green Day -- "American Idiot"