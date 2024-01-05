Roundup: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Reunited; Ricky Rubio Retired; Lakers Losing Patience With Darvin Ham
Donald Trump's businesses got millions from foreign countries during his presidency ... ISIS claims responsibility for Iran suicide bombings ... Ron DeSantis continues attacking Nikki Haley ... Another school shooting, this time in Iowa ... Stock futures inched higher heading into Friday ... Joe Biden faces pressure on immigration ... Tensions are rising everywhere in the Middle East ... Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spent New Year's Eve together ... "The Golden Wedding" went off without a hitch ... Final Golden Globes predictions ... Ohio State lands transfer QB Will Howard ... Giannis Antetokounmpo outdueled Victor Wembanyama in their first matchup ... The Lakers are losing patience with Darvin Ham ... Connor Bedard is the youngest All-Star in NHL history ... Adam Sandler played basketball with Arizona's managers ...
NFL awards will feature some tough calls [Yahoo Sports]
Some projected NFL quarterback moves for the offseason [CBS Sports]
The latest on the Wander Franco investigation [The Athletic]
The Bears should draft a QB No. 1 but keep Justin Fields [Sports Illustrated]
The 20 most anticipated movies of 2024 [The Ringer]
Three replacements for Darvin Ham as coach of the Lakers [The Big Lead]
Full highlights from the Bucks' thrilling win over the Spurs.
Christopher Nolan claimed his Peloton instructor insulted one of his movies. Someone found the clip.
The Mavericks in-arena entertainment is pretty great.
Ricky Rubio announced his retirement from the NBA.
Have a great weekend everybody.
The Weeknd -- "Take My Breath"