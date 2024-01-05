Adam Sandler Played 3-on-3 Before Arizona Hammered Colorado
The Arizona Wildcats hosted the Colorado Buffaloes at the McKale Center on Thursday night. Before they took the floor, another star was on the court. Adam Sandler played 3-on-3, and showed off some slick passing.
Here's video:
How can you miss that layup after the no-look pass?!? For shame, gray shirt. For shame.
For the record, those are Arizona's managers Sandler is playing with. It's always a delight to watch him on the court. The last time we saw him hooping was in New York with Timothee Chalamet. This was a less star-studded affair.
It's a good thing Sandler provided some entertainment, because what followed was a horrid college basketball game. The Wildcats jumped to a 50-23 lead and wound up beating Colorado 97-50. An amazing 13 Arizona players scored, and the Wildcats went 11-of-20 from 3-point range, while shooting 56.3 percent as a team. Just a thorough beating all the way around.