Roundup: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Are Still Dating; Braves Clinch NL East; Aaron Rodgers Hints at Jets Return
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante caught ... Number of missing in Maui wildfire dropped to 66 ... Hurricane Lee weakens but still threatens New England ... Dow was down on Wednesday after slightly higher inflation numbers ... UAW prepares for limited strike on Friday ... Mitt Romney will not seek another Senate term ... Fuel prices are rising after OPEC cuts ... Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are still together ... "Real Time With Bill Maher" returning without writers ... People have been gaming the Rotten Tomatoes system ... SAG-AFTRA rallies outside Paramount ... Max Scherzer to miss rest of the season ... Aaron Rodgers hints at eventual return to Jets ... Atlanta Braves clinch NL East for sixth consecutive season ... The Jets won't go after Tom Brady ...
