Keaton Mitchell Suffered a Horrible Looking Knee Injury
Keaton Mitchell suffered a knee injury during the Baltimore Ravens' Week 15 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football. Mitchell took a handoff early in the fourth quarter and ran to the right side for a 13-yard gain. Unfortunately, he planted his left leg and hyperextended his knee. The Ravens running back immediately rolled forward and grabbed his leg while trainers ran to check him out.
Mitchell was taken off the field on a cart. According to Melissa Stark, Mitchell couldn't put any weight on his left leg. It seems unlikely he didn't suffer a serious injury on the play.
Mitchell, an NFL rookie from East Carolina, was averaging 8.5 yards a carry this season. He had nine carries for 73 yards before he was injured.
The Ravens are dominating Jacksonville thanks to a ton of Jaguars miscues, including a horrible sequence to end the first half.