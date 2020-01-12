Meet Kealia Ohai, J.J. Watt's Soccer Star Fiancee
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 12 2020
Kealia Ohai has been in the headlines recently as the midfielder for the Chicago Red Stars and her fiance, J.J. Watt have been in the news. Watt recently made news when he called out a Houston outlet for referring to Ohai as "J.J. Watt's fiancee" and not her actual name. We figured, it was worth re-introducing you to Ohai, who has a lot going on by herself.
Ohai and Watt have been together for several years now, and the couple went public with their relationship in October of 2016. At the time, she played for the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League while Watt was (and still is) a member of the Houston Texans. Ohai and Watt announced their engagement in May of 2019.
The 27-year-old and her family are no strangers to football, as her sister Megan is married to former Texans star Brian Cushing.
Ohai was a star and four-year starter for the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Dash selected her with the second overall pick in the 2014 NWSL College Draft, and she played with them until she was traded to the Red Stars last week.
She has made three appearances for the U.S. Women's national team as well.
Ohai and Watt have been very public with their relationship on social media over the years:
And she's super active on Instagram, having garnered 312,000 followers. Check out a sample of some of her posts below: