JJ Watt Calls Out Houston Outlet for Neglecting to Use Fiancee Kealia Ohai's Name
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 07 2020
Kealia Ohai, JJ Watt's fiancee and a forward in the NWSL, was traded from the Houston Dash to the Chicago Red Stars earlier this week. Houston's ABC affiliate announced the trade, but neglected to identify her by name in the tweet. Watt took exception to this:
It's kind of shocking that ABC13's tweet still remains undeleted 40 minutes after being called out by Watt. I assume that this is a mistake The Big Lead has made at least once in the past, but it's a distinction that all publishers should remain cognizant of: individual identities should not be superseded by the people they are in relationships with.