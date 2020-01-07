JJ Watt Calls Out Houston Outlet for Neglecting to Use Fiancee Kealia Ohai's Name By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 07 2020 JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai | Bob Levey/Getty Images

Kealia Ohai, JJ Watt's fiancee and a forward in the NWSL, was traded from the Houston Dash to the Chicago Red Stars earlier this week. Houston's ABC affiliate announced the trade, but neglected to identify her by name in the tweet. Watt took exception to this:

This headline is trash.

Kealia Ohai (which is her name by the way, since you didn’t even bother to mention it) is incredible entirely on her own merit and deserves to be treated as such.

Be better than this. https://t.co/82GMrYOv9U — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 7, 2020

It's kind of shocking that ABC13's tweet still remains undeleted 40 minutes after being called out by Watt. I assume that this is a mistake The Big Lead has made at least once in the past, but it's a distinction that all publishers should remain cognizant of: individual identities should not be superseded by the people they are in relationships with.