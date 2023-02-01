Kay Adams Age, Height, Husband & 5 Fun Facts: Everything to Know About the NFL Host And Reporter
Kay Adams is a popular NFL media personality with an impressive resume. She currently hosts her own show on FanDuel TV, titled Up & Adams, after a very successful run as host of NFL Network's Good Morning Football.
Here is everything you need to know about Adams.
Kay Adams New Job
You may find yourself here because you are wondering why Kay Adams isn't on NFL Network anymore. You have definitely come to the right place for that answer! Adams' new job is hosting Up & Adams on FanDuel TV, a recently-started network backed by the sports betting giant. Her final episode on NFL Network with the Good Morning Football team came back in May of 2022.
Kay Adams Age
Kay Adams was born in 1986 in Chicago, Illinois, making her 36 years-old.
Kay Adams Height
Kay Adams is about five feet tall. She once tweeted that she was 5-foot-1 in wool socks, which means she's probably five-foot even sans the boost that wool socks give us all.
Kay Adams Husband
Kay Adams is not married as far as anybody knows.
Kay Adams Instagram
Kay Adams does in fact have an Instagram account. You can find it here.