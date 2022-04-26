Four Replacements For Kay Adams as 'Good Morning Football' Host
Good Morning Football is losing another key member as Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Kay Adams is leaving NFL Network when her contract is up at the end of this month. Per the Post, Adams appears to be a prime candidate to head to Amazon and be one of the faces of their NFL coverage next season:
Kay Adams is leaving NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” and could land as the host of Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” pregame show, The Post has learned.
“Kay has been a big part of the success of Good Morning Football and we hope to keep her in the NFL Media family for years to come,” Alex Riethmiller, the vice president of communications for NFL Media, told The Post.
Sources described Adams as a leading candidate to be the Amazon Prime Video “TNF” host for the show that is expected to be on site each week. No deal is completed.
It is a tough loss for GMFB, which also lost Nate Burleson last year. With Adams' departure, the program will need a new host to usher along the creatively wacky segments cooked up by Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, and the rest of the team. Whoever the host is will have to relocate to New York to be able to film each morning, which will naturally limit NFL Network's options.
Who could replace Adams as host of GMFB? Here are a few options.
Rachel Bonnetta
Bonnetta immediately sticks out as a natural replacement for Adams. She's spent a lot of time on the show over the last six months and her energy matches the rest of the crew perfectly. Bonnetta could bring GMFB to another level in regards to its comedic sketches, too; she's been the author of the funniest skits NFL Network has aired.
Bonnetta has the tools to make the leap. However, she already has a ton of responsibilities throughout NFL Network that would clash with daily hosting and may not be enthusiastic about relocating, as detailed by the Post in the above article. Bonnetta is such a presence on the show already that it wouldn't be a big change from a viewing perspective and it would certainly make it more fun with her rambunctious personality. If the pieces line up, she makes a lot of sense.
MJ Acosta-Ruiz
Acosta-Ruiz is currently the host for NFL Total Access, which is both a great gig and a schedule that couldn't be more different than GMFB. There could be an opportunity for more visibility with due to the program's social presence, which could appeal to the former Raiders and Niners reporter. She's got two years of full-time hosting experience under her belt and brings a traditional journalist's perspective to the show that's not always present.
Acosta-Ruiz checks all the boxes NFL Network will look for in an Adams replacement. The question will simply be if she wants it. Working a 7 p.m. schedule for NFL Total Access every week is almost the literal opposite of what she'd do for GMFB, and there's less of a chance to consistently work with the network's top personalities to set up breaking news segments. Pros and cons everywhere, but Acosta-Ruiz would fit in very well if she made the pivot.
Colleen Wolfe
NFL Network knows Wolfe can handle a high-profile gig and it (theoretically) wouldn't interfere with her gameday duties for the network. But it's a pretty heavy work schedule to host a 6-9 a.m. morning show all week then show out for NFL Sundays. All that said, NFL Network would be thrilled to bring Wolfe aboard given the level she's at in terms of name recognition after spending years working Thursday Night Football pregame shows.
Kimmi Chex
Chex has been on a meteoric rise over the last few years and the 25-year-old's best opportunity yet may be coming along thanks to Adams' departure. The vibrant energy the young host brings to the screen would mesh very well with GMFB's whole vibe and it would be her biggest opportunity yet for consistent exposure on the national level. The show has become a haven of sorts for rising stars to further establish their potential; sometimes they leave once achieving that peak, and sometimes they stick around for the long run. Either way, it's a tremendous opportunity for Chex and one NFL Network would be happy to give one of their true homegrown talents.
The sticking point is the same reason Chex could be great-- she's relatively young. Adams was all over the industry on TV for years before landing the GMFB hosting gig. While the chemistry of the staff that remains will make for an easy transition to a different host, NFL Network might be more inclined to give the job to a more experienced personality. But there's still a few months to go before football season and thus lots of time for someone like Chex to acclimate.