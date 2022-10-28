Roundup: Katy Perry Explains Eye Issue; Amazon Stock Drops; Herschel Walker Won't Go Away
Jemele Hill expanding her Unbothered podcasting network ... They used to play World Series games during the day ... Relaxed Putin shows no regrets as war rages on in Ukraine ... Good news for Rick & Morty fans ... Imagine LeBron James on the Denver Nuggets ... Sweet potato fries are not great ... Katy Perry explains eye issue ... Dow soars on positive economic news ... Elon Musk details plans for Twitter ... Amazon shares tumbled in Q3 earnings mess ... Congress will get Donald Trump's tax records ... Secret Service members testify before Jan. 6 committee ... "Dahmer" and "Hocus Pocus 2" are killing it in the ratings ... Ja'Marr Chase out four to six weeks ... Nathaniel Hackett gets vote of confidence from Broncos GM ... Chiefs acquire Kadarius Toney from the Giants ...
Cate Blanchett braved the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
A new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer is out.
Andor Episode 8 breakdown.
Pretty cool connection here.
Enjoy your last weekend with Spirit Halloween for the year.