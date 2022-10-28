Sad Tom Brady Making the Wrong Kind of History With Latest Loss
The Baltimore Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22, on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. With the loss the Bucs drop to 3-5. It's the first time Tom Brady has started a season 3-5 in his career. And the first time that he has lost three straight games since 2002. At least that's what these tweets say.
Brady completed 26-of-44 pass attempts for 325 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. He was also sacked three times, which made him the most sacked quarterback in NFL history. This is clearly not the type of history Brady was hoping for when he unretired.