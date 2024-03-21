Katie Britt Got Weird On TV Again
Alabama senator Katie Britt made national headlines with her weird, off-putting response to Joe Biden's State of the Union address. She was even parodied by Scarlett Johansson on Saturday Night Live. Her odd, overly-dramatic swings of mood, cadence and intensity were panned nationally. Some called the performance a career killer. Apparently, she didn't learn from that experience.
On Wednesday night, Britt was a guest on Fox News' Hannity and discussed some of the same topics she did in her State of the Union response. Once again, she had odd changes between being intense and smiling, and her voice got breathy, then forceful at inappropriate times.
Here's video:
Someone really needs to get ahold of her and tell her to change ... well, everything about her delivery. This is just feels so fake and overly-dramatic.
Britt's performance after the State of the Union wasn't the only reason she made headlines. She also told a misleading anecdote about sex trafficking and rape, one she has apparently told multiple times. The victim in that case has spoken out against Britt distorting her story and using it to score political points.