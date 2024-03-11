Roundup: Emma Stone Wins Best Actress; Full List of Oscars Winners; USWNT Wins Gold Cup Over Brazil
The full list of winners from the Oscars ... "Oppenheimer" dominated the Oscars ... Ryan Gosling brought the house down with his Oscars performance ... U.S., Jordan continue airdropping more aid into Gaza ... U.S. military airlifted embassy staff from Haiti ... Pfizer is betting big on cancer drugs ... Traveling to see a solar eclipse is worth it ... The TikTok crackdown is shifting into overdrive ... Official photo of Kate Middleton was doctored ... "Kung Fu Panda 4" won the box office ... Baker Mayfield, Bucs agree to $115 million deal ... Kirk Cousins is going to test free agency ... Bears sign Kevin Byard to two year deal ... USWNT won the Gold Cup over Brazil ... Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ...
Scarlett Johansson nailed her Katie Britt impression on Saturday Night Live.
Weekend Update from this weekend's SNL.
Some Oscars acceptance speeches follow:
Robert Downey Jr.
Cillian Murphy.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph.
Emma Stone.
Christopher Nolan.
Highlights from the USWNT's win over Brazil in the Golf Cup Final.
Highlights from Wrexham's 3-1 win over Morecambe.
Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell -- "What Was I Made For?" (live at the Oscars)