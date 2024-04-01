Roundup: Kathryn Newton on 'Abigail' Set; Final Four Matchups Set; Yankees Off to Best Start Since 2003
"Gen V" actor Chance Perdomo died at 27 ... Mike Johnson could lose speakership over Ukraine ... King Charles made his first major outing since cancer diagnosis ... Stock futures were up before start of second quarter ... Protests against Benjamin Netanyahu intensify ... Self-driving semi-trucks are coming to America ... Full victory over inflation is proving elusive ... Kathryn Newton showed off the set of "Abigail" ... "Godzilla x King: New Empire" crushed box office foes this weekend ... A review of AMC's "Parish" ... Purdue reaches Final Four behind Edey's 40 points ... Edey dropped an f-bomb in a postgame interview ... DJ Burns led NC State over Duke for a spot in the Final Four ... Police seek Rashee Rice in connection with multi-vehicle crash ... Yankees sweep Astros for first 4-0 start since 2003 ... Auston Matthews becomes ninth NHL player with multiple 60-goal seasons ...
The best sketch from Ramy Youssef's episode of Saturday Night Live.
The final 7:53 of Purdue's win over Tennessee.
Extended highlights of NC State's Elite Eight win over Duke.
Highlights from the Yankees' close win over the Astros to finish off a sweep.
Pearl Jam -- "Black" (live MTV Unplugged)