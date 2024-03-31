Zach Edey Drops F-Bomb In Postgame Interview
Zach Edey has the Purdue Boilermakers back in the Final Four for the first time since 1980. The two-time All-American center was brilliant in his team's 72-66 Elite Eight win over Tennessee. He was feeling himself afterwards and during a postgame interview broadcast on TSN, the reigning national player of the year dropped an f-bomb on live television.
Here's video of what happened:
Whoops.
Eh, we'll give the kid some leeway after he dropped a career-high 40 points while grabbing 16 rebounds in 39 minutes. He outdueled fellow All-American Dalton Knecht who finished with 37 points and was 6-of-12 from beyond the arc.
Purdue is back in the Final Four for the first time in 44 years and will face the winner of the Duke-N.C. State game. If the Boilers win that one, they could wind up in a matchup with UConn. Watching Edey face Huskies' center Donovan Clingan would be a heck of a lot of fun.