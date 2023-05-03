Roundup: Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff Talk 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3'; Joel Embiid Wins MVP; Lakers Beat Warriors
Lakers top Warriors in epic Game 1 ... AI is a sticking point in WGA strike and negotiations ... A McDonald's franchisee employed 10-year-olds ... Suspect in Texas mass shooting arrested ... Donald Trump still not playing nice with the press ... "Air" is coming to Amazon next week ... Stock futures up heading into Wednesday ... Someone keeps leaking odd Tucker Carlson outtakes ... Vice is filing for bankruptcy ... NBA playoff ratings are up significantly ... Party City down bad ... What are P's and Q's ... Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff talk "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" ... "Saturday Night Live" goes dark in writers strike ... Knicks even series with Miami 1-1 ... Chris Paul will miss a few games with a groin injury ... Joel Embiid named NBA MVP ... Lionel Messi suspended by Paris Saint-Germain ...
Footage of Joel Embiid learning he won MVP.
Highlights from the Lakers' Game 1 win over the Warriors.
Highlights from the Knicks' big Game 2 win over the Heat.
The trailer for Gran Turismo is out.
Pete Rock & CL Smooth -- "They Reminisce Over You"