Bryson DeChambeau is Skinny Now
Bryson DeChambeau has gone through yet another total body transformation. Now the formerly beefy golfer is simply fit, which looks skinny compared to what we've seen from Brooke Koepka's foil over the last few years. In a recent appearance on the 5 Clubs Podcast with Emma Carpenter, DeChambeau explained that being huge wasn't all it was cracked up to be (via Golf Week):
“I ate things that were not great for my system that I was very sensitive to and ultimately it got to the point where it was a little bit too much,” he said on the 5 Clubs podcast. “I ate improperly for almost a year and a half and I was starting to feel weird, my gut was all messed up and so I went completely healthy and went on a Whole-30 diet, got a nutritionist. I was super-inflamed.”
He apparently lost 20 pounds in a month. In case you forgot, here's what his food diary looked like back in 2020.
Protein shake stock must be in the toilet. But at least Bryson isn't anymore. Congrats to DeChambeau for feeling good again.