Fox News, New York Post Spread Disinformation and Confusion Over Donation of Single Kamala Harris Book
A single copy of Vice President Kamala Harris' children's book, "Superheroes Are Everywhere," was donated to the city of Long Beach for children temporarily staying at the city's U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shelter. Using a single picture of that single book, the New York Post reported that a copy of the book was being given to each child.
FOX News and Republican politicians ran with the story despite it being completely untrue.
This morning on FOX & Friends, during another conversation about the book, Ainsley Earhardt interrupted Brian Klimeade complaining about the VP's book being handed out in goodie bags to point out that the Washington Post had checked on the story and it was "not accurate." It was a valiant effort by Earhardt, but Steve Doocy must not have been listening as he then continued with the false story wondering who had paid for or donated all the books, which again, do not exist.
Doocy also asks if the book is in English or Spanish and then wonders why the people who didn't actually buy the books had instead used the money they hadn't actually spent to buy food or clothes? Finally, he wanted to know why these people, who again, DO NOT EXIST, felt the need to give the children this book, which did not happen.