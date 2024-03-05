Roundup: Kacey Musgraves SNL Wardrobe Malfunction; Zack Wheeler Gets Big Extension; Josh Donaldson Retires
Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on ballot ... A look ahead to Super Tuesday ... SpaceX launched 76 satellites in back-to-back launches ... Bitcoin is approaching 2021 all-time high ... Tribes are fighting against clean energy projects back by Biden ... Jet Blue, Spirit Airlines scrap merger ... Kamala Harris met with Israel's war cabinet ... Kacey Musgraves embarrassed by SNL wardrobe malfunction ... "Dune 2" deleted scenes won't be released ... "House of the Dragon" Season 2 to premiere in June ... Denver Broncos cut Russell Wilson, take $85 million dead money hit ... Phillies give Zack Wheeler largest extension in MLB history ... Patriots to target Tyron Smith ... Josh Donaldson retired from baseball ... Paul Skenes' fastball just sounds good ...
Highlights from the Bucks' win over the Clippers.
Emma Chamberlain returned for Round 2 against the Hot Ones gauntlet.
Sting addressing the AEW crowd after his final match.
A classic WWE look back to the WrestleMania X8 match between The Rock and Hulk Hogan.
Naughty by Nature -- "O.P.P."