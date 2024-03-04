Three Russell Wilson Free Agency Destinations
The Denver Broncos are finally moving on from Russell Wilson. The franchise is cutting him loose after what was the worst trade then contract signing in sports history. It has been an absolute disaster and Denver will now have to eat $85 million in dead money just to send Wilson packing.
The former Pro Bowler will now hit free agency and is likely to be a cheap-ish veteran option on the quarterback market. Additionally, if being cut doesn't light a fire hot enough to let Russ cook, he'll never be good again. This should refocus him and might lead to improved performance.
Here's a look at three teams where Wilson would fit in free agency.
New England Patriots
Boy this would be something. The Patriots hold the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and many have connected them with selecting their quarterback of the future. But what if that spot was already filled? It would open a whole world of possibilities for New England. If the franchise could get Wilson relatively cheaply on a prove-it contract, then surround him with a ton of talent, that might be a better option than having to develop someone like Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels.
With Wilson secured, the Patriots could select Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3. He'd instantly become the best receiver the franchise has had since Randy Moss left. Alternatively, they could opt to beef up a weak offensive line by selecting Joe Alt or Olumuyiwa Fashanu to be their franchise left tackle. Or, they could opt to trade down and stockpile a ton of picks to go with their more than $100 million in salary cap space, completely revamping a generally weak roster.
With Caleb Williams off the board at No. 3, the Patriots' best avenue might be going cheap at quarterback with Wilson, and giving him weapons and protection. If he's bad, there will be future drafts to fix the quarterback position.
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons are in an unenviable position. They need to find their quarterback of the future, but own the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, a point at which Williams, Maye and Daniels are all expected to be off-the-board. It's almost certain Atlanta will need to find a veteran player to fill that role because they won't have a great option in the draft.
Rumors suggest the Falcons would love to land Georgia native Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears, but the price might be too high. Kirk Cousins is an option but he's coming off a devastating Achilles injury. That leaves Wilson, who would only cost Atlanta money -- and probably not a whole lot of it.
Using the draft and $39 million in cap space to fill out the roster around Wilson could be Atlanta's best option here. Fields is just as big a gamble as Wilson with a higher payoff, but will cost draft capital to acquire. This is a fit and would allow Atlanta to add a top-end edge rusher or receiver near the top of the draft.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers badly need to solve their quarterback issues. Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett weren't the answer, maybe going the veteran route makes the most sense. While Pittsburgh is likely to check in with the Bears regarding Fields, they can't bet on a deal coming together.
With $8 million in cap space and the 20th pick in the draft, signing Cousins or Baker Mayfield are unlikely for the Steelers. Wilson might be willing to make a move to a legendary franchise with a long history of winning. Under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers have never been truly bad. A fact that is likely to be attractive to the former All-Pro.
The Steelers need to bulk up their roster, but they have a good running back in Najee Harris, while George Pickens and Dionte Johnson are talented, but need focus. It's possible a respected veteran quarterback could get them in line and guide the offense forward.