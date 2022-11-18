Juwan Howard and Michigan Suddenly Conflicted About Unwritten Rules

Last year, UM HC Juwan Howard swung at a coach because he was upset they broke an “unwritten rule.”



Last night, ASU tried running out the clock (up 27pts) and UM stole the ball and full court pressed. This led to a scuffle at the end.



Sounds like a culture problem 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/CtmAMOOzpV