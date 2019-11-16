VIDEO: Monmouth's George Papas Sets New Standard For Ill-Advised Trash Talk By Stephen Douglas | Nov 15 2019 Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Here's how to not act when losing 110-55. pic.twitter.com/VjWnePrvFO — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) November 16, 2019

The Kansas Jayhawks beat the Monmouth Hawks 112-57 on Friday night at Allen Fieldhouse. It was your typical early-season beatdown by a top ranked team at home against a smaller school. It was business as usual until George Papas got very involved in the final seconds.

With the Jayhawks leading 110-55 in the final seconds, freshman guard Tristan Enaruna was dribbling out the clock. That's when Papas lost his mind. Papas played possum and then snuck up behind Enaruna and stole the ball. He then raced down the court and dunked. That alone would be noteworthy, but Papas then got in Enaruana's face and appeared to walk away shouting, "I don't give a f---."

Monmouth coach King Rice addressed dunk incident with his team. "That is uncalled for. That is not what our program represents, and is not what our program stands for. You get beat by a better team, you shake their hand and you walk off to court and you take in the experience." — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) November 16, 2019

Papas, a junior from Jersey City, New Jersey, finished with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting. With the dunk, he brought his season average up to a career-high 5.5 points per game. He is the new standard-bearer for insane, undeserved trash talk.

Self said Monmouth steal/dunk at end "doesn't bother me at all ... We've been on Tristan the whole time about being casual, and that's a prime example of what happens when you're casual. I told the team afterwards he may be on ESPN twice for two dunks: One on him and one he got." — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) November 16, 2019

This is truly one of those moments where you can't even be mad. Just a bit confused, slightly amused, and mostly just impressed.