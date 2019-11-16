VIDEO: Monmouth's George Papas Sets New Standard For Ill-Advised Trash Talk
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 15 2019
The Kansas Jayhawks beat the Monmouth Hawks 112-57 on Friday night at Allen Fieldhouse. It was your typical early-season beatdown by a top ranked team at home against a smaller school. It was business as usual until George Papas got very involved in the final seconds.
With the Jayhawks leading 110-55 in the final seconds, freshman guard Tristan Enaruna was dribbling out the clock. That's when Papas lost his mind. Papas played possum and then snuck up behind Enaruna and stole the ball. He then raced down the court and dunked. That alone would be noteworthy, but Papas then got in Enaruana's face and appeared to walk away shouting, "I don't give a f---."
Papas, a junior from Jersey City, New Jersey, finished with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting. With the dunk, he brought his season average up to a career-high 5.5 points per game. He is the new standard-bearer for insane, undeserved trash talk.
This is truly one of those moments where you can't even be mad. Just a bit confused, slightly amused, and mostly just impressed.