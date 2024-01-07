Justin Jefferson Was Furious After Another Failed Vikings Drive
The Detroit Lions took an early lead against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. The Vikings tried to get back in the game after a Justin Jefferson catch gave them first-and-goal from the eight, but a comedy of errors led to them settling for a field goal on fourth and goal from the 21. Jefferson was clearly frustrated as he headed to the sidelines.
Have you ever seen anyone so mad as they undid their chin strap before? It's unclear who he was most mad at, but it wasn't for a lack of touches. Jefferson ran the ball for a 12-yard loss on second down and was then Nick Mullins' target again on third down, but was pushed out of bounds far from the end zone.
Jefferson is probably just frustrated in general after he lost his starting quarterback and then missed two months in the middle of the season because of injury. Now he's out there in a meaningless game in the final week of the season and things still are not going great with the team's fourth quarterback of the season under center. There's always next year.