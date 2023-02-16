Justin Fields Wants the Bears to Get a Dome
Justin Fields made a tremendous case for being the quarterback of the future for the Chicago Bears last season. After a tough start to the year Fields morphed into either the best or second-best running quarterback in the NFL (depending on your opinion of Lamar Jackson) and set a few NFL records en route to a very productive sophomore year. There's still a lot Fields needs to work on, especially in the passing game, but after many years of searching Chicago has a face of the franchise-caliber player.
All that changed when Fields went on Pardon My Take yesterday and expressed his desire for the Bears to get a dome because the weather in Chicago is hard to play in. Here's Fields' response when asked if the weather in the Windy City has been a tough adjustment:
"It is very difficult to adjust to it, especially with the wind. That's what I found out. That's what it's all about, is the wind. It can be cold. It can be 10 degrees. But, with no wind you're fine. But with that 15 mile per hour wind, that 20 mile per hour wind, you can't fight it, it's tough. When it's that cold, you have to bundle up. I feel way slower in that cold. It's hard to stay warm in that weather. I hope we just get a dome. I don't care if we're at Soldier Field or at Arlington Heights, I hope we get a dome."
Sounds very not-Bears of him! What a devastating reveal for Chicago fans. Guess the team has no choice but to trade him now, as was seriously suggested after the Bears landed the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
However, the correct way of looking at this is that the Bears should do everything they can to secure a dome immediately because if Fields felt like he was slow at points this season because of the cold... I mean, how good will he be if conditions are ideal for every home game? How much faster can he get? It doesn't matter that a dome would definitely look dumb or takes away from everything that makes the Bears a Chicago-based franchise. If an already-elite athlete like Fields says he can get faster with a dome, you just go ahead and do it.
If they do, watch out. Fields is coming for all the hardware in warm weather.