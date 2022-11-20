Justin Fields Still a Spectacular Mixed Bag With One Great Throw, One Comical Throw, One Overthrow
The Justin Fields experience continues to be a mixed bag for the Chicago Bears. Fans travel from great distances dressed like Mike Ditka to see the team and get a little of everything from Fields who has had some tremendous performances lately. During Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons Fields threw a beautiful touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney.
Of course, he also threw a pass directly into the face of a Falcons defender. (I think the sound effect was added in post-production.)
And then Fields had Mooney wide open again and just sailed it.
After one quarter Fields has four rushing attempts for 28 yards, four complete passes for 32 yards and the Bears are tied. Who knows where the afternoon will take us.
Update: And here's Fields hitting his own lineman in the helmet.